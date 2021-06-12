Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WKULF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. Potent Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Potent Ventures Company Profile

Potent Ventures Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company was formerly known as Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc and changed its name to Potent Ventures Inc in April 2021. Potent Ventures Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

