Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WKULF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. Potent Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Potent Ventures Company Profile
