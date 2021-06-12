PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 26.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $39,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 63,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 392.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,226 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

