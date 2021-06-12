Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

PRDSY stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

