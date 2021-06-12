Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,970 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for approximately 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Proto Labs worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 244,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

