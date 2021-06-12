Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,340 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.94. 5,414,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

