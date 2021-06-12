Premier Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,250 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming comprises approximately 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 2,544,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.