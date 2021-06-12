Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

