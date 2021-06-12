Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $97.23 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

