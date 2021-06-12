Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to post sales of $19.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the highest is $23.78 million. Progenity reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PROG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 22,656,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

