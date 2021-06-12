Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.