Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $6.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 1,428,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

