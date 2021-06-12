PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PTAIY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 272,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.3731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

