Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Tops $313.06 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $313.06 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00192076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.01125557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,266.52 or 1.00169419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.