Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $471.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $403.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.