Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted by Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for argenx in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.59). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.62.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $314.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 52-week low of $210.35 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in argenx by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.