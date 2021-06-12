Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.87.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.06. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

