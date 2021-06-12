Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.