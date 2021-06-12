Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Truist Securiti

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.