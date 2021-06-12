Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Decreased by Analyst

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.