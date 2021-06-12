Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreased by Northcoast Research

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

SHW opened at $276.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

