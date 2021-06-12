Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.