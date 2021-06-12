Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

