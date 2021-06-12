QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0345 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $448,329.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00197998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01168211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.89 or 1.00119260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

