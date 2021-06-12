QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.