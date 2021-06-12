QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
QTS stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.