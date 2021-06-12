Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $277.83 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $859.01 million and approximately $277.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $8.73 or 0.00024407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,477,203 coins and its circulating supply is 98,443,400 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.