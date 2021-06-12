Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE KWR opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.