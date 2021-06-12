Quantis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $191.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $14,478.78 and approximately $191.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

