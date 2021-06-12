QuantumScape (QS) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QuantumScape to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get QuantumScape alerts:

This table compares QuantumScape and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

This table compares QuantumScape and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -71.54 QuantumScape Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.83

QuantumScape’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuantumScape and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 478 692 11 2.53

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.03%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.62%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuantumScape rivals beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.