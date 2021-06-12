Quark (QRK) Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $666.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,646,137 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

