QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.64 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

