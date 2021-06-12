Rainicorn Hits 1-Day Volume of $169,756.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $169,756.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00161451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00195955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $413.73 or 0.01157188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,762.48 or 1.00026625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

