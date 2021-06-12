Ralph Snyderman Sells 2,511 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,152.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Snyderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.25 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

