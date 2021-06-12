Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.