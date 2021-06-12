Raymond James Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.11.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

