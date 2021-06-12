Raymond James Raises Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of ADVZF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.18.
About Adventus Mining
Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.