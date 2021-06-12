Raymond James Raises Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ADVZF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.