Raymond W. Cohen Sells 33,333 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axonics stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,431,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

