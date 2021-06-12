Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 6940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Redwood Trust by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.