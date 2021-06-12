reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $4,062.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,452,855 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

