RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.