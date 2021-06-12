Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.