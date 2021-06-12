Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.81 Million

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report $165.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.55 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.18. 100,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,282. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $498.25 million, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

