REV Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REV Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

REV Group stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 210,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

