REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE:REVG opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

