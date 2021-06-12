RH to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $6.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.40.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $226.82 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

