Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 236.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 258,722 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,935,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 1,157,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

