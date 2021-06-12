Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

