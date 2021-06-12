Rhumbline Advisers Sells 569 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,998 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RETA opened at $145.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.86. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.22.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

