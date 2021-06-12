Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,491 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $53.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,327 shares of company stock worth $14,817,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

