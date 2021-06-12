Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $18.14. 14,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

