RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 13.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 111.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $274.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.28. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

